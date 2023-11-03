Quality in, quality out: High-end finishes
Industry experts share the latest trends in high-end finishes, what fabricators should know and how to communicate the impact of a finish to customers.
Non-slip perforated
Slip-Not complies with safety standards due to its phthalate/DEHP-free coating. Photo: Eastex Products LLC Slip-Not is a 0.7mm PVC-coated polyester for non-slip marine [...]
Consumer confidence slips in August
U.S. consumer confidence slipped in August, according to the latest report released Aug. 27 by The Conference Board. The August Consumer Confidence Index® headline index [...]
Minnesota judge disapproves PFAS reporting and fees proposed rule
Jim Mortenson, a Minnesota Administrative Law Judge, issued a report Aug. 28 on the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s proposed rule on reporting PFAS [...]
Trivantage Makers Meet draws newcomers with hands-on learning
Attendees of The Makers Meet hosted by Trivantage® expressed appreciation for networking opportunities with peers, hands-on demonstrations and witnessing fabric construction. Photo: Trivantage [...]
Designtex adds new image search feature to website
Image: Designtex Designtex, a designer and manufacturer of applied materials for the built environment, has added a new artificial intelligence (AI) image search [...]
President Trump issues tariff rate modifications
U.S. President Donald Trump has issued further modifications to the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS), effective Mon., Sept. 8. The [...]
